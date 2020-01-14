Thorntons Celebrates 200th Store Milestone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons LLC is pledging up to $200,000 to help feed the hungry as part of its milestone 200th convenience store.

The retailer will donate 20 cents from each limited-edition 24-ounce coffee cup sold to hunger relief organizations in the communities where it operates.

"Giving back to the communities where our team members and our guests live and work is, and has always been, a key part of who we are at Thorntons," said Simon Richards, president and CEO. "We believe that all people should get the food they need every day to thrive and grow and we are committed to doing our part to help feed the hungry in our communities. We are excited to engage our team, our guests and our communities in giving back to celebrate this incredible company milestone."

Thorntons is also partnering with local nonprofits to launch a companywide food donation program. Every store will partner with a local hunger relief agency to donate its surplus food items as another way to support hunger relief efforts in our communities.

Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates c-stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.