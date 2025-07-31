Throne Sport Coffee seeks to outperform the "sugar-loaded coffee milkshakes" that have long dominated the ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee landscape with the launch of Premium Charged Lattes. While the top RTD coffee drink on shelves today delivers an average of 290 calories and 46 grams of sugar, Throne Sport Coffee Premium Charged Lattes offer a better-for-you alternative, according to the company. Made with no artificial flavors or sweeteners, each 11-ounce can contains 150 milligrams of natural caffeine for clean energy and focus; 10 grams of protein from ultra-filtered, lactose-free milk to support muscle recovery; electrolytes; and 100% daily value of vitamins B2, B3, B6 and B12. Four flavors are available: Mocha Java, French Vanilla, Salted Caramel and Coffee Latte.