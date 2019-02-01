Trend Analysis & Strategy Development Top NATSO's Priorities for 2019

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Identifying trends, seizing new opportunities and staying ahead of the curve are top priorities for NATSO as the organization heads into the new year.

That's why NATSO has selected the theme "Connections for the Future" for its annual NATSO Connect meeting. This year's event will be held Feb. 10-13 at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club in Orlando, Fla.

NATSO Connect combines exclusive, executive briefings with opportunities for operators to gain specific guidance on how to succeed by speaking directly with experienced operators and vendor partners, as well as creates opportunities for operators to problem-solve with key industry suppliers and their peers so they can grow their business.

The priorities for the 2019 event include an analysis of highly relevant trends, strategies for adapting to the trends disrupting the industry and tools for improved operational performance.

According to NATSO, attendees will leave the annual meeting armed with the ability to:

Connect big trends with the plans they need to secure their business's future;

Build the support system of people required to create the future; and

Connect with the products and partnerships necessary to meet changing customer demands.

"For two-and-a-half days, key decision makers in the truckstop and travel plaza industry join together with industry suppliers, retail thought leaders and experts in the trucking industry to share the insights and best practices that will help them meet their short- and long-term goals," said Pamela Hayes, vice president of business development for NATSO.

Alexandria-based NATSO represents more than 1,700 travel plazas and truckstops nationwide.