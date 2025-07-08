This month marks my 20th anniversary with Convenience Store News. On Aug. 1, 2005, this former newspaper reporter joined the brand as a staff writer, knowing nothing about business-to-business publishing and very little about the convenience and fuel industry.

Over the past two decades, I’ve a learned a lot, had the pleasure of interviewing hundreds of very smart and talented people, and got a front-row seat to the evolution of this dynamic industry.

As I take a trip down memory lane, I thought it would be fun to look back on some of the first stories I wrote for CSNews and see if they still have relevance. Here's a small sampling:

Energy on Tap: Convenience store retailers are infusing their fountain programs with a new type of beverage — the energy drink — and the results they're seeing are supercharged.

A Wracking Matter: As more magazine distributors do away with full service, the periodicals category is getting tougher to manage, forcing some c-store retailers to downsize.

Targeting Employee Theft Through Technology: Internal shrink remains c-stores' No. 1 loss prevention issue, but one way retailers are minimizing losses is by linking their POS and video surveillance.

Be Fearless in Foodservice: Wawa's Harry McHugh tells Future Forum attendees that success in the category comes from taking risks and having great people to execute at the store level.

Well, some things have indeed changed — c-stores no longer have a robust section of periodicals for purchase. But some things have stayed the same — taking risks and having great people to execute at the store level remain cornerstones of foodservice success.

It certainly made me chuckle to see the energy drink referenced as "a new type of beverage" when today, these drinks populate rows upon rows in the cold vault and have branched out into so many different forms and functions.

I also find it interesting that convenience retailers are still trying to cut down on employee theft using technology, but in much more advanced ways these days. From artificial intelligence-powered cameras and audio insights to real-time data analytics, layered security tools are transforming how c-store operators prevent and respond to theft and crime.

There's no denying that convenience retailing — and my knowledge of it — has come a long way in the past 20 years. I'm eager to see what the next decade brings!