Ferrara Candy Co.'s Trolli brand introduces Trolli Sour Brite Squad Gummies. The pack includes three new crawler shapes that offer unique ridges to enhance the flavors of the Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers. The flavor combinations include Blackberry-Lime, Strawberry-Lemonade and Raspberry-Orange. The product is available in 4.24-ounce, 6.3-ounce and 12.3-ounce packages with prices ranging from $2.39 to $5.39.