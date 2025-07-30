Putting an adult twist on a summertime classic, Truly Hard Seltzer introduces a line of 8% ABV lemonade-inspired hard seltzers. The Truly Unruly Lemonade line features four flavors — Bumpin' Blue Razz, "OG" Original, Punched-Up Pineapple and Wild Pink — which are available nationwide year-round in a 12-pack mix pack. Bumpin' Blue Razz is also available in a 24-ounce single-serve can in select locations. According to the company, Truly Unruly Lemonade was created to appeal to drinkers who are looking for high ABV and single-serve flavors.