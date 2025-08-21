Trying to Understand the EV Market
Interestingly, however, MarketWatch recently reported that the sale of electric vehicles in the United States continues to grow, with 1.7 million EVs sold during 2024 — a 21% increase from 2023. Hence my confusion.
Conflicting reports aside, there's no denying that the number of EV models on the market and the number of EV charging stations available — especially in the convenience channel — continue to grow. Thus, it makes sense for convenience store operators to turn some of their attention to EV drivers.
According to a new survey of 1,000 EV owners, nearly a third (32%) said they would favor the chargers nearest to them. They also don't want to wait when they arrive, as 36% said they avoid locations with unreliable chargers and 29% prefer to have more than one charger onsite. This survey was commissioned by Konect, Gilbarco Veeder-Root's EV charging ecosystem, operated by Vontier.
"People are treating EV charging more like stopping at a convenience store and less like filling a tank," said Merrick Glass, managing director at Konect. "They're calculating time, comfort and experience, not just price per kilowatt-hour."
At a time when c-stores are grappling with lower foot traffic, more drivers onsite — regardless of what they drive — means more customers coming through the door.