 Skip to main content
TechWatch

Trying to Understand the EV Market

AAA points to low consumer interest, but the convenience channel should focus on this emerging customer base.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
An electric vehicle at a charging station

If you're like me, you find the news around electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer interest and adoption confusing. 

Earlier this summer, Convenience Store News reported on a AAA study that found just 16% of U.S. adults say they are very likely to purchase a full EV as their next car — the lowest percentage recorded since 2019. Meanwhile, the percentage of consumers saying they are unlikely or very unlikely to purchase an EV rose to 63%, the highest figure since 2022. 

The drivers surveyed by AAA cited high battery repair costs (62%) and purchase price (59%) as the key barriers to going fully electric. Other top concerns include the perceived unsuitability of EVs for long-distance travel (57%), a lack of convenient public charging stations (56%), and fear of running out of charge while driving (55%). 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Interestingly, however, MarketWatch recently reported that the sale of electric vehicles in the United States continues to grow, with 1.7 million EVs sold during 2024 — a 21% increase from 2023. Hence my confusion. 

Conflicting reports aside, there's no denying that the number of EV models on the market and the number of EV charging stations available — especially in the convenience channel — continue to grow. Thus, it makes sense for convenience store operators to turn some of their attention to EV drivers. 

According to a new survey of 1,000 EV owners, nearly a third (32%) said they would favor the chargers nearest to them. They also don't want to wait when they arrive, as 36% said they avoid locations with unreliable chargers and 29% prefer to have more than one charger onsite. This survey was commissioned by Konect, Gilbarco Veeder-Root's EV charging ecosystem, operated by Vontier. 

"People are treating EV charging more like stopping at a convenience store and less like filling a tank," said Merrick Glass, managing director at Konect. "They're calculating time, comfort and experience, not just price per kilowatt-hour."

At a time when c-stores are grappling with lower foot traffic, more drivers onsite — regardless of what they drive — means more customers coming through the door. 

More Blog Posts In This Series

Blog Author

Melissa Kress

Melissa Kress is Executive Editor of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2010. Melissa handles much of CSNews' hard news coverage, such as mergers and acquisitions and company financial reports, and the technology beat. She is also one of the industry's leading media experts on the tobacco category. Read More


Melissa Kress

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds