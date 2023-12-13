Tsingtao 0.0 Non-Alcoholic Beer

Paulaner USA, the importer of Chinese beer brand Tsingtao, launches Tsingtao 0.0. Made to take advantage of the growing market for nonalcoholic alternatives, Tsingtao 0.0 provides a alcohol-free beer for a variety of drinking occasions. Brewed and fermented with a gentle alcohol removal and blending process to achieve a fruity flavor with slight malty notes, the offering is also low in calories, clocking at only 63 calories per unit, and comes with no more than 0.03% ABV.