Tuning In to In-Store Media

While reading through our sister publications at EnsembleIQ, I often come across news from competing channels — notably, grocery — about retailers upping their marketing game with in-store retail media networks (RMNs).

Vallarta Supermarkets, Ahold Delhaize USA, Albertsons and Dollar General have brought the digital world into their aisles. And those are just a few examples.

Yet, on the other hand, c-store retailers seem to be taking a slow approach to entering the RMN space. Some industry players have tapped into the technology. 7-Eleven Inc., Wawa Inc. and Casey's General Stores Inc. have opted to launch and operate their own RMNs.

Sure, they are big players with big resources, but no one ever said a c-store operator has to go it alone. Case in point: EG America is partnering with the Axonet network for RMN capabilities across its stores.