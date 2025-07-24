 Skip to main content
TechWatch

Tuning In to In-Store Media

Convenience retailers have several factors to weigh when deciding how to enter the retail media network space.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
A video screen in a grocery aisle

While reading through our sister publications at EnsembleIQ, I often come across news from competing channels — notably, grocery — about retailers upping their marketing game with in-store retail media networks (RMNs). 

Vallarta Supermarkets, Ahold Delhaize USA, Albertsons and Dollar General have brought the digital world into their aisles. And those are just a few examples. 

Yet, on the other hand, c-store retailers seem to be taking a slow approach to entering the RMN space. Some industry players have tapped into the technology. 7-Eleven Inc., Wawa Inc. and Casey's General Stores Inc. have opted to launch and operate their own RMNs. 

Sure, they are big players with big resources, but no one ever said a c-store operator has to go it alone. Case in point: EG America is partnering with the Axonet network for RMN capabilities across its stores. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Similar to deciding whether to go the proprietary foodservice route or find a solid partner, c-store operators have several factors to weigh when exploring RMNs as either an owned- and operated-network or an aggregated network. 

Among the considerations to ponder are:

  • What are your objectives with a RMN?
  • Do you have the scale, staff and technology to own and operate a RMN?
  • Can you manage and scale the data effectively?

Of all the retail channels in the United States, the convenience channel is uniquely positioned to take advantage of in-store retail media networks. The majority of stores are open 24/7, the channel draws in hundreds of millions of consumers a day, and it caters to the immediate consumption need state. What other channel can boast that kind of reach?

More Blog Posts In This Series

Blog Author

Melissa Kress

Melissa Kress is Executive Editor of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2010. Melissa handles much of CSNews' hard news coverage, such as mergers and acquisitions and company financial reports, and the technology beat. She is also one of the industry's leading media experts on the tobacco category. Read More


Melissa Kress

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds