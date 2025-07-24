Tuning In to In-Store Media
Similar to deciding whether to go the proprietary foodservice route or find a solid partner, c-store operators have several factors to weigh when exploring RMNs as either an owned- and operated-network or an aggregated network.
Among the considerations to ponder are:
- What are your objectives with a RMN?
- Do you have the scale, staff and technology to own and operate a RMN?
- Can you manage and scale the data effectively?
Of all the retail channels in the United States, the convenience channel is uniquely positioned to take advantage of in-store retail media networks. The majority of stores are open 24/7, the channel draws in hundreds of millions of consumers a day, and it caters to the immediate consumption need state. What other channel can boast that kind of reach?