Sponsored Content
TWIC TALK: The Leadership Imperative
Get great content like this right in your inbox.Subscribe
Register Now!
Date: Tue, Jul 14, 2020 12:30 PM EDT
Join Convenience Store News and Altria Group Distribution Company as they present a unique, virtual discussion around the important issues of leadership, diversity and inclusion in the convenience industry today.
A panel of convenience industry leaders from CSNews’ Top Women in Convenience program will discuss the role convenience industry executives can play in taking action for positive change.
-
This leadership conversation will revolve around the following topics:
-
What are the biggest challenges faced by leaders in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic?
-
What do you feel the industry or your company needs to do to help address these challenges?
-
Did the pandemic make it easier, or harder, to identify, and nurture future leaders in your organization?
-
What does leadership look like in these racially-charged, divisive times?
-
What are the broader diversity issues that convenience leaders need to address, and how?
-
What are you doing to help develop female and minority leaders within your company? Does strong male advocacy help develop and nurture female leaders?
-
How does addressing bias and diversity issues help add to the value of your company?
Speakers: