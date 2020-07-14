TWIC TALK: The Leadership Imperative

Date: Tue, Jul 14, 2020 12:30 PM EDT

Join Convenience Store News and Altria Group Distribution Company as they present a unique, virtual discussion around the important issues of leadership, diversity and inclusion in the convenience industry today.



A panel of convenience industry leaders from CSNews’ Top Women in Convenience program will discuss the role convenience industry executives can play in taking action for positive change.

This leadership conversation will revolve around the following topics: What are the biggest challenges faced by leaders in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic? What do you feel the industry or your company needs to do to help address these challenges? Did the pandemic make it easier, or harder, to identify, and nurture future leaders in your organization? What does leadership look like in these racially-charged, divisive times? What are the broader diversity issues that convenience leaders need to address, and how? What are you doing to help develop female and minority leaders within your company? Does strong male advocacy help develop and nurture female leaders? How does addressing bias and diversity issues help add to the value of your company?