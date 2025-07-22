 Skip to main content

Twice Daily Kicks Off 'Summer of Fun'

Twice Daily Rewards members have chances to win prizes weekly through Aug. 25.
Danielle Romano
Twice Daily_Summer of Fun deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Summertime fun is in full swing at Twice Daily

The convenience store chain kicked off its annual “Summer of Fun Sweepstakes,” giving Twice Daily Rewards members chances to win prizes weekly through Aug. 25. Weekly prizes include gift cards, travel vouchers, concert tickets, an electric bike and an Xbox.

One grand prize winner will receive a two-night stay at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville, including four tickets to the SoundWaves water park and $500.

[Read more: Twice Daily Combats Opioid Epidemic]

"We're thrilled to launch our 'Summer of Fun Sweepstakes' — it's my favorite way to give back to our loyal Twice Daily Rewards members," said Eric Rush, marketing director at Tri Star Energy. "From exciting weekly prizes like concert tickets and travel vouchers to an unforgettable grand prize getaway, this year's sweepstakes is all about celebrating summer in a big way. We can't wait to see our guests win and enjoy all the fun we've packed into the season."

Twice Daily is also offering two for $5 breakfast sandwiches through Aug. 25. Options include sausage, egg and cheese croissants, bacon, egg and cheese waffles or the chicken biscuit. 

Additionally, White Bison Coffee offers a lineup of Frappes to cool guests down. Varieties include:

  • Strawberries and Cream
  • Peaches and Cream
  • Coffee
  • Caramel
  • Mocha
  • White Chocolate Mocha

Any option can be made dairy-free, the retailer noted.

Locally owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, Twice Daily has served Middle Tennessee communities since 2011 and expanded to the North Alabama market in 2019.

Tri Star Energy also owns White Bison Coffee currently has 15 locations in the Middle Tennessee area — including standalone locations in the Nations and 12th Avenue South areas of Nashville — and four locations in the North Alabama market.

