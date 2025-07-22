Twice Daily Kicks Off 'Summer of Fun'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Summertime fun is in full swing at Twice Daily.

The convenience store chain kicked off its annual “Summer of Fun Sweepstakes,” giving Twice Daily Rewards members chances to win prizes weekly through Aug. 25. Weekly prizes include gift cards, travel vouchers, concert tickets, an electric bike and an Xbox.

One grand prize winner will receive a two-night stay at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville, including four tickets to the SoundWaves water park and $500.

"We're thrilled to launch our 'Summer of Fun Sweepstakes' — it's my favorite way to give back to our loyal Twice Daily Rewards members," said Eric Rush, marketing director at Tri Star Energy. "From exciting weekly prizes like concert tickets and travel vouchers to an unforgettable grand prize getaway, this year's sweepstakes is all about celebrating summer in a big way. We can't wait to see our guests win and enjoy all the fun we've packed into the season."