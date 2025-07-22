Twice Daily Kicks Off 'Summer of Fun'
Twice Daily Rewards members have chances to win prizes weekly through Aug. 25.
Twice Daily is also offering two for $5 breakfast sandwiches through Aug. 25. Options include sausage, egg and cheese croissants, bacon, egg and cheese waffles or the chicken biscuit.
Additionally, White Bison Coffee offers a lineup of Frappes to cool guests down. Varieties include:
- Strawberries and Cream
- Peaches and Cream
- Coffee
- Caramel
- Mocha
- White Chocolate Mocha
Any option can be made dairy-free, the retailer noted.
Locally owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, Twice Daily has served Middle Tennessee communities since 2011 and expanded to the North Alabama market in 2019.
Tri Star Energy also owns White Bison Coffee currently has 15 locations in the Middle Tennessee area — including standalone locations in the Nations and 12th Avenue South areas of Nashville — and four locations in the North Alabama market.