Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea announces that its Twisted Tea Extreme offering is now available nationwide. Twisted Tea Extreme combines the smooth and easy-to-drink taste of Twisted Tea with an added kick of 8% ABV, according to the company. The product is available in two varieties, Lemon and Blue Razz, and comes in 24-ounce cans. Twisted Tea Extreme is part of the brand's 2025 summer lineup, which also includes expanded flavors for its Twisted Tea Light line and more ways to enjoy its fan-favorite Twisted Tea Rocket Pop style.