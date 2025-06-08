Inspired by the warm, cinnamon-sugar goodness of a classic snickerdoodle cookie, TWIX Snickerdoodle taps into the deep well of nostalgia while embracing the current tastes and trends that fans crave, according to its maker. TWIX Snickerdoodle features the bars' iconic crunchy cookie, gooey caramel and smooth milk chocolate with the addition of a cinnamon-sugar swirl of snickerdoodle-flavored caramel. TWIX Snickerdoodle is available nationwide in single 1.4-ounce and share 2.8-ounces sizes. It is the third cookie-inspired flavor to join the TWIX lineup, which also includes TWIX Cookie Dough and TWIX Cookies & Crème.