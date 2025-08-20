Two Convenience Retailers Rank Among Top 100 'Companies That Care'

Landing on this year's list are Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz Inc., coming in at No. 10, and Greenville, S.C.-based The Spinx Co., coming in at No. 61.

Sheetz

This marks the fourth consecutive year, and fifth time in six years, that Sheetz has been ranked on this prestigious national list. Notably, Sheetz has been the only convenience store chain to be ranked on this list in each of those years.

"We do not take this recognition lightly as supporting our communities and employees is central to everything we do," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "We are truly humbled to be standing alongside some of the leading companies in the country that are also committed to making a positive impact in their communities."

Ninety percent of employees surveyed at Sheetz said it is a great place to work vs. 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, 92% of Sheetz employees feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community.

Sheetz remains committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement, the company stated. The chain offers competitive wages and a benefits package that includes medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, vacation time and more.

In the community, Sheetz works with several charitable organizations including the Special Olympics, which the company has supported for more than 30 years through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers. Sheetz also fights hunger through weekly food donations to local food banks and works with Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven nonprofit organization which has helped more than 182,000 children in need, living in the communities Sheetz serves, celebrate the holidays.

Sheetz also turns every new store opening into an opportunity to give back, donating to the state’s Special Olympics chapter and a local food bank as part of each celebration.

The convenience store company also created a "store team helper" role specifically for individuals with disabilities to support stores with important tasks while providing meaningful employment and meeting the skills of the applicant. One store team helper Brian Honeychuck, who has Down syndrome, celebrated three years with Sheetz in 2024.

"Brian has gained so much and grown so much," said general manager Lisa Reichow. "For me, as a manager, it's always something I love to see, whoever it is, to watch them grow, it just melts the heart."

Sheetz operates more than 736 stores in seven states.

Spinx

Upheld by a workforce of 1,680 dedicated individuals, the company believes that by investing in its people, supporting those in need and taking proactive steps to protect the environment, it can create a more compassionate, connected and sustainable world.

In its quest to enhance its team's quality of life, Spinx forged partnerships with local institutions such as the children's museum and zoo, offering significantly discounted tickets to employees, allowing them to create lasting memories with their families without enduring financial strain. By promoting family cohesion and well-being, Spinx hopes to foster a happier and more fulfilled workforce.

Spinx's annual golf tournament is a testament to its commitment to philanthropy, serving as a platform for raising significant funds for local charities. In 2023, contributions totaling $450,538 were given to the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health of mothers and babies. Furthermore, efforts yielded $324,960 in donations to the American Cancer Society, supporting their mission to eradicate cancer and improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

Greenville-based Spinx operates more than 90 convenience stores across North Carolina and South Carolina.

To see the complete 100 Companies That Care in 2025 list, click here.