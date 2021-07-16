TXB & Rutter's Honor Frontline Workers on 24/7 Day

NATIONAL REPORT — In collaboration with the NACS Foundation, convenience store operators are rewarding essential workers during 24/7 Day.

For three years, NACS has encouraged convenience retailers to spotlight the good being done in their communities through the 24/7 Day initiative.

Texas Born (TXB) is honoring first responders, medical personnel and American Red Cross Volunteers on July 24. As part of the nationwide initiative to give back to those who work 24/7, TXB will offer a free bag of TXB jerky and a free TXB 1-liter premium electrolyte water to doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, sheriffs, highway patrol, fire, border patrol, 911 dispatchers and American Red Cross volunteers in uniform or with a badge on July 24.

The convenience store retailer will also encourage community members to take part by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtag #WeHeartHeroes.

"Especially over this past year, first responders, medical personnel and volunteers go above and beyond to keep our communities safe and healthy, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their service," said TXB CEO Kevin Smartt. "As one of many TXB community initiatives, we are honored to continue our part in 24/7 Day, and this year’s offerings to these incredible individuals is the least we can do to say thank you."