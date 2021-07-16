TXB & Rutter's Honor Frontline Workers on 24/7 Day
NATIONAL REPORT — In collaboration with the NACS Foundation, convenience store operators are rewarding essential workers during 24/7 Day.
For three years, NACS has encouraged convenience retailers to spotlight the good being done in their communities through the 24/7 Day initiative.
Texas Born (TXB) is honoring first responders, medical personnel and American Red Cross Volunteers on July 24. As part of the nationwide initiative to give back to those who work 24/7, TXB will offer a free bag of TXB jerky and a free TXB 1-liter premium electrolyte water to doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, sheriffs, highway patrol, fire, border patrol, 911 dispatchers and American Red Cross volunteers in uniform or with a badge on July 24.
The convenience store retailer will also encourage community members to take part by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtag #WeHeartHeroes.
"Especially over this past year, first responders, medical personnel and volunteers go above and beyond to keep our communities safe and healthy, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their service," said TXB CEO Kevin Smartt. "As one of many TXB community initiatives, we are honored to continue our part in 24/7 Day, and this year’s offerings to these incredible individuals is the least we can do to say thank you."
On the east coast, Rutter's is teaming up with its top supplier partners again this year to support the company's "Feeding the Frontline" initiative. On July 24, Rutter's, along with Hershey, Hormel, Martin's Snacks, and PepsiCo, will show its appreciation for local frontline workers by giving away free meals, in conjunction with NACS 24/7 day.
The free meal will consist of a grab-and-go sandwich or wrap, a bag of Martin's chips, a regular-sized fountain drink and a standard size Reese's or Hershey's candy bar.
The offer will be available at all Rutter's locations for first responders in uniform and Rutter's team members, as well as American Red Cross volunteers, Class A CDL drivers, medical and active-duty military with ID.
"Rutter's is extremely excited to bring back Feeding the Frontline for the second year in a row," said Chris Hartman, Rutter's director of advertising. "We're proud to continue our support of the frontline workers in our communities and we want to thank our great partners for their collaboration in 2021."
The free meal is available to the first eligible 250 customers per store. Limit one per customer. York, Pa.-based Rutter's operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.
The annual celebration raises awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry’s important role in supporting hometown heroes.
"Convenience stores are often seen as the first supporters to first responders, serving as the only locations that remain open in a crisis to ensure fuel, food and other necessities are available for emergency workers and customers as they return to normalcy," said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director at the NACS Foundation. "That's why the NACS Foundation honors first responders and is committed to amplifying our industry's reach and impact of its charitable efforts in the communities they serve 24/7."