Tyson Foods Invests $180M to Meet Demand for Breakfast & Grab-N-Go Items

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is expanding its workforce projections for its prepared foods facility in Caseyville, Ill., to meet the growing demand for Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-n-go snacking and breakfast items.

Approximately 400 new team member positions will be created as a result of the $180 million facility expansion that is currently in development. The existing Caseyville site will add seven production lines and 270,000 square feet to increase automated warehousing and robotics.

"Since our facility's operations began in 2005, Tyson Foods has become a pillar of our community, contributing to our city's economic growth and giving back to the residents of Caseyville through community outreach," said Christopher Rogers, plant manager at Tyson Foods Caseyville. "This expansion will allow us to welcome hundreds of new team members to Tyson Foods, while being better equipped to serve the community we call home."

Tyson will hire for positions across the maintenance, food safety quality assurance, warehousing, production and management departments at the Caseyville facility. Approximately 250 of these team members are expected to start work across four new production lines by September 2023. The remaining 150 will begin work across three new production lines by the project's completion.

The facility expansion officially broke ground in August 2022 and is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

More than 300 team members are currently employed at the Caseyville facility. Post-expansion, the total team member count will reach 750 by September 2024. This builds on a significant economic impact generated across Tyson Foods' four plants in the state of Illinois, according to the company.

Tyson Foods also recently announced that it will open a childcare center in 2023 for northwest Arkansas team members. The center is located near Tyson's world headquarters campus in Springdale.

"Caring for our team members and their families has always been at the core of the Tyson culture," said Jane Duke, project lead for the world headquarters expansion. "Childcare is a barrier we can address that will not only support our team members but solve a need so our employees can be successful at work and provide for their families. This childcare center and the new corporate campus are key initiatives as we strive to become the most sought-after place to work."

The company partnered with Bright Horizons, a nationally recognized leader in childcare, to provide care for Tyson Foods team members' 200-plus infants and preschoolers. Options for after-care for school-aged children will also be available.

Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc. has a broad portfolio of products and brands, including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair.