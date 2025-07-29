Tyson Foods introduces four products that offer operators versatile, high-quality protein solutions to meet evolving consumer demands. State Fair Crispy Breaded Beef Bites offer a homestyle flavor with visible black pepper and can be served as a center-of-plate item, appetizer or side. Tyson Honey Stung Chicken Chunks are fully cooked, lightly breaded whole muscle chicken breast chunks available in Original Honey and Hot Honey flavors. Tyson Fully Cooked Flamebroiled Turkey Patties provide a high-protein, lower-fat alternative for operators serving health-conscious consumers. Galileo Protein Snacks feature three ready-to-eat options: Pasteurized Process Provolone Cheese & Italian Dry Salame, Italian Dry Salame and Sliced Pepperoni.