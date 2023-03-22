United Diary Farmers: How a Nationally Ranked Loyalty Program Drives Customers from Pump to Store

Recently ranked on Newsweek’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023, United Dairy Farmers knows loyalty is the backbone of brand affinity. Centered around fuel discounts, UDF’s loyalty approach uses exclusive app features, 1:1 campaigns, and proprietary products and support that make guests feel personally valued. Loyalty has also enabled UDF to tap into what makes their brand unique by spreading awareness of their ice cream and in-house bakery products. Their mobile app, U-Drive Plus, grows customer lifetime value by giving members a reason to keep coming back.



United Dairy Farmers VP of Marketing, Denise Jenkins joins Paytronix Senior Loyalty Strategist, Donnie Fairbanks to discuss how UDF designed and evolved their nationally ranked program.



Join this webinar to learn:

Lessons from UDF’s loyalty success

What today’s consumers want from a convenience store loyalty program

The benefits of a 1:1 loyalty program