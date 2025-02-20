The United Family Puts Out Call for Local & Regional Vendor Partners

[Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Emarket & The United Family]

"United Supermarkets has always been deeply rooted in our local communities and partners with suppliers to bring Texas and New Mexico flavors to our guests," said Tony Crumpton, chief marketing officer at The United Family. "We had great success at our first Discovery Showcase last year, bringing several new local and regional brands onto our shelves. We can't wait to see what new products we can bring to our guests this time around."

The event will be composed of meetings, breakouts and a supplier expo to help businesses scale into retail, where the most standout suppliers may have the opportunity to sell their products in a United Family store.

Sponsors of the event include R.D. Thomas Advertising, Slate Group, Texas Fresh and GO TEXAN. Some successful local/regional partners include Lancaster Brothers, Kylitos Salsa, The Candyman Co., Wright’s Salsa, All Hale Meats and Vollemans Milk.

Since its inception, The United Family has always supported local economies by sourcing local products and encouraging team members to give back to their communities. The United Family sources suppliers that best match their needs, regardless of size or classification, the company stated.

United Supermarkets LLC, dba The United Family, operates grocery stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 99 retail grocery stores under four banners — United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market — and c-stores.

The United Family also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc.