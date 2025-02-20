 Skip to main content

The United Family Puts Out Call for Local & Regional Vendor Partners

The Discovery Showcase will be composed of meetings, breakouts and a supplier expo to help businesses scale into retail.
Danielle Romano
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family is ready to connect with local and regional product vendors interested in doing business.

The Texas-based grocery chain — which also operates 39 convenience stores under the United Express, Market Street Express and Albertsons Market Express banners — opened applications for its second annual Discovery Showcase.

Interested businesses can submit an online application for the Discovery Showcase from Feb. 17 through March 10. The United Family will evaluate applications based on product fit and product readiness for the market across all departments. The retailer will then choose select participants to attend an in-person event in Lubbock for vendors to pitch their products directly to the business team on April 30.

By developing relationships with diverse suppliers, The United Family can offer a broader assortment of products at prices their guests can afford, the company said.

"United Supermarkets has always been deeply rooted in our local communities and partners with suppliers to bring Texas and New Mexico flavors to our guests," said Tony Crumpton, chief marketing officer at The United Family. "We had great success at our first Discovery Showcase last year, bringing several new local and regional brands onto our shelves. We can't wait to see what new products we can bring to our guests this time around."

The event will be composed of meetings, breakouts and a supplier expo to help businesses scale into retail, where the most standout suppliers may have the opportunity to sell their products in a United Family store.

Sponsors of the event include R.D. Thomas Advertising, Slate Group, Texas Fresh and GO TEXAN. Some successful local/regional partners include Lancaster Brothers, Kylitos Salsa, The Candyman Co., Wright’s Salsa, All Hale Meats and Vollemans Milk.

Since its inception, The United Family has always supported local economies by sourcing local products and encouraging team members to give back to their communities. The United Family sources suppliers that best match their needs, regardless of size or classification, the company stated.

United Supermarkets LLC, dba The United Family, operates grocery stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 99 retail grocery stores under four banners — United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market — and c-stores. 

The United Family also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc.

