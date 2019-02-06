Use Data-Driven Insights to Minimize Loss, Maximize Revenue and Secure C-Store Locations

Featuring Colin Dornish, Director of Operations for Coen Oil Company

Date: Tuesday, February 26th at 11 am ET

A growing number of convenience store operators are turning to intelligent video and advanced analytics to boost their competitive edge and margins. By integrating traditional surveillance infrastructure with point-of-sale (POS) transactions and business analytics, these operators are finding they can dramatically reduce losses, increase revenue and improve safety—and can do so from anywhere!



In this webinar, learn how Colin Dornish, Director of Operations for Coen Oil Company, keeps a virtual eye on more than 65 convenience store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. Working with DTiQ, Coen Oil has on-demand access to all the operational intelligence they need to manage their distributed network of stores. Tune in as they share practical framework for how other c-stores can do the same—simply—by employing the combined power of video and analytics to:

Create alerts and indicators that prioritize review of suspicious activity (e.g., potentially fraudulent transactions or non-compliant events, snapshot reports, location status updates)

Audit policy compliance with trained experts who review integrated video, audio and transactional data (e.g., cash handling, checking IDs, display stocking, up-sell suggestions)

Ensure site safety and security with live interaction and cloud-based evidence archives (e.g., interior and exterior incident recording, with two-way audio)

The webinar will be moderated by CSN's Don Longo.

Speaker: