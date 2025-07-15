vitaminwater unveils a new look and a pair of new flavors. The refreshed visual identity features a cleaner, bolder packaging label design with vibrant, flavor-forward colors, an enlarged and stacked logo with modernized typography, and playful flavor descriptions channeling the irreverent voice of the New York born and bred brand. To kickstart the redesign, vitaminwater is rolling out its first new full-sugar flavor innovations in years: Elevate (a blue raspberry limeade flavor with multivitamins) and Re-hydrate Zero Sugar (a pineapple passionfruit flavor with electrolytes).