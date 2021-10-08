VP Racing Fuel Moves New Branded Retail Distributor Network Into Texas

SAN ANTONIO — VP Racing Fuels' first-of-its-kind branded program with fuel supplied by Flint Hills Resources expanded from north to south.

The new brand offers a one-stop shop for general consumers and automotive enthusiasts. For dealers, the VP program offers flexibility and independent venue growth when compared to other brands, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Initially offered in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, the expansion includes four new distributors and seven new stores within the Midwest, in addition to Texas.



New distributors include:

Reif Oil in Burlington, Iowa;

Buy Rite of Minneapolis;

Meffert Oil in Waunakee and Remington Oil in Antigo, Wis.; and

Douglass Distributing of Sherman, Texas.

"It has been exciting to see how the VP Racing Fuels branded program, supplied by Flint Hills Resources, has gained momentum," said Karen Madden, vice president branded retail sales of VP Racing Fuels. "After many requests, we are happy to be bringing the program into the Texas market. The addition of new distributors, new dealers and new supply points will help propel the brand farther and bring more distribution points to our loyal customer base."

The company hosted its first VP Racing Fuels Customer Appreciation event in Red Wing, Minn., on Aug. 6 at 2355 Old W. Main St. The site is the first to open as part of the new branded program with VP Racing Fuels and Flint Hills Resources. The event included meet-and-greets with VP's mascot, the Mad Scientist, and free T-shirts with any fill-up.

"The customer appreciation event at the Red Wing store is exciting as it is the first to open as part of the new branded program with VP Racing Fuels and Flint Hills Resources. We're looking forward to being able to offer all of the new distributors that are a part of this relationship the marketing benefits like what we’ll see in Red Wing this weekend," said Tom Garncarz, general manager, Northern Tier Marketing for Flint Hills Resources. "Flint Hills Resources' reliable fuel supply combined with VP's strong brand image and service to their customers offers a truly unique experience."

Wichita, Kan.-based Flint Hills Resources is a leader in refining, chemicals, and biofuels and ingredients, with operations primarily in the Midwest and Texas.

Headquartered in San Antonio, VP Racing Fuels is known for fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. The company operates internationally with businesses including race fuels and lubricants, consumer small engine fuels and automotive additives, and licensed retail fuel stations. VP is the Official Racing Fuel for more than 60 sponsored racing series and sanctioning bodies.