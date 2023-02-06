VP Racing Fuels Unveils Its Refreshed Brand

SAN ANTONIO — VP Racing Fuels Inc. launched a new identity for the corporation, its products and programs. VP will immediately begin transitioning to the "VP Racing" moniker, along with a refreshed logo.

"We are excited to announce an updated identity for VP," said Alan Cerwick, VP Racing's president and CEO. "This change is a better reflection of the vitality of our company and its ever-expanding product and service lines."

For the past decade, VP has been charging into new areas of business and new product categories. It entered the motor oil market for performance/racing and passenger cars, outdoor equipment fuels, fuel additives, coolants, appearance products, jug containers, diesel contamination prevention products, UAV/UAS fuels, hand sanitizer and specialty chemicals. Further, VP has branded nearly 400 gas stations, oil change centers, car washes and marinas.

Its most recent fuel initiative will be the spring 2023 launch of EcoGen, a family of renewable, nonalcohol alternatives to the ethanol and butanol-based fuels found at the pump. EcoGen will offer improved fuel economy, up to 10 percent renewable content, reduced tailpipe pollutant and carbon emissions and is friendly on fuel system components. The fuel will work on high-performance cars, motorcycles and boats, as well as lawn equipment, power sports vehicles, ATVs/UTVs and more.

"We are immensely proud that VP remains the global leader in racing fuels with over 80 custom-formulated blends," Cerwick added. "However, we are clearly now much more than race fuel."

Founded in 1975, VP Racing provides fuels for almost every form of motorsport on land, sea and air. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Fanatec GT World Challenge America, AMA Supercross, NMRA, NMCA, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Late Models, DIRTcar, PDRA, SCORE, Best In The Desert, ARA, and USAC are among more than 60 VP-sponsored series and sanctioning bodies.