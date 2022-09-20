Watchfire Customizable Price Option Sign

Watchfire Signs introduces a new Price Option display for gas price signs that allows fuel station operators to customize pricing for loyalty programs or different methods of payment. The Price Option features a single-line variable text display that allows operators to choose from five pre-programmed text messages, including cash, credit, debit, member and non-member, or use a factory-configured, custom message to match each store's advertising needs. They are easily paired with Watchfire’s Price Watcher gas price signs, which offer a bright fuel price display that can be changed efficiently and safely, day or night, according to the company. Watchfire Signs will be showcasing the Price Option feature at Booth #6056 at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas.



