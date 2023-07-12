Watchfire Price Watcher

Watchfire Signs introduces its newest LED c-store signage product, the 16-inch Price Watcher. The gas price sign offers a vibrant fuel price display that can be changed efficiently and safely, day or night, according to the company. The sign can enable c-store operators to advertise unleaded, diesel or E-85 gas prices with the touch of a button, while an optional point-of-sale capability can instantly sync signs with in-store pricing and control prices in multiple locations at one time. Similar to Watchfire's other displays, the 16-inch Price Watcher is available in red, green, white and amber. The plug-and-play solution can also enable quick and easy installations or upgrades.