Wawa Expands EV Charging Network

Following the opening of the Daytona Beach Rechargery, additional Rechargeries are under construction at Wawa locations in Brandenton, Pensacola and Orlando, Fla.

"With an ongoing commitment to providing our customers with speed and convenience, our new collaboration with IONNA does just that," said Rich Makin, chief fuel officer at Wawa. "As we continue to expand our EV services, we are thrilled to provide our customers with a one-stop for fresh food, beverages and EV charging!"

The partnership between Wawa and IONNA marks IONNA's single largest EV charging commitment to date and brings IONNA closer to its goal of 30,000 bays by 2030, the company said.

"We couldn't think of a better way to achieve a key milestone than reaching it with Wawa, a host that allows our drivers to charge with ease and in comfort, knowing they're being well cared for," said Seth Cutler, CEO of IONNA.

He added that the opening of the Rechargery at Wawa in Daytona Beach brings its total bay count to 212 live and 3,064 contracted.

"That is over 10% contracted to our 2030 live bay goal in just over a year," Cutler continued.

Durham, N.C.-based IONNA is a joint venture founded by eight of the world's biggest automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Stellantis and Toyota. The company's goal is to enable urban and long-distance EV mobility for all with more 30,000 ultra-fast and reliable charging points by 2030.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is No. 8 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.