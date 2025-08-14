 Skip to main content

Wawa Makes Moves in Middle Tennessee

The retailer broke ground on its first store in the state, where it plans to open 50 over the next time 10 years.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Wawa groundbreaking in middle Tennessee

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is taking steps to extend its operations to middle Tennessee. 

The convenience store retailer hosted a community partnership event at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee on Aug. 12, to share background on its history, growth projections for the market and commitment to community. Attendees enjoyed a "Taste of Wawa" with fresh food and beverages, such as freshly brewed Wawa coffee, pretzels, teas and lemonades, while they heard from Wawa leadership firsthand regarding the chain's westward expansion.

Two additional events were held to celebrate the official start of construction on stores located at 5109 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and 1290 Parkway Place in Clarksville, Tenn. Both locations are projected to open during the second half of 2026.

[Read more: Wawa Sharpens Replenishing & Forecasting Abilities]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"It's official! Wawa is proud to be expanding to the Middle Tennessee market. We are thrilled to continue growing in new markets to provide the community with our one-of-a-kind offer and commitment to supporting the community," said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa.

"We are excited to announce our plans and officially start construction on our stores and look forward to our first grand openings to begin serving the community in 2026."

The events featured a first look at Wawa's initial plans for the middle Tennessee market, which include six new Wawa stores slated to open in 2026 and up to 50 opening over the next 10 years. Wawa is continuing to work on finding and finalizing details for sites under contract, and will share details and timelines for construction and openings once locations are fully permitted and ready for construction.

The retailer will invest approximately $7.5 million to build each store and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates.

Wawa expects to create more than 1,750 long-term new jobs as a result of expansion in Tennessee.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is No. 8 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds