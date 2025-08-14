Wawa Makes Moves in Middle Tennessee

"It's official! Wawa is proud to be expanding to the Middle Tennessee market. We are thrilled to continue growing in new markets to provide the community with our one-of-a-kind offer and commitment to supporting the community," said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa.

"We are excited to announce our plans and officially start construction on our stores and look forward to our first grand openings to begin serving the community in 2026."

The events featured a first look at Wawa's initial plans for the middle Tennessee market, which include six new Wawa stores slated to open in 2026 and up to 50 opening over the next 10 years. Wawa is continuing to work on finding and finalizing details for sites under contract, and will share details and timelines for construction and openings once locations are fully permitted and ready for construction.

The retailer will invest approximately $7.5 million to build each store and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates.

Wawa expects to create more than 1,750 long-term new jobs as a result of expansion in Tennessee.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is No. 8 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.