Wawa Nears Opening of Its First Travel Center

Fuel features include six high speed diesel fuel lanes, acceptance of over-the-road payments and 20 fuel spots for passenger drivers. Other amenities include a CAT weigh station, free parking for tractor-trailers, restrooms and a pet relief area.

"We are thrilled to pilot this new format in Hope Mills and believe this new travel center model is a great way to bring Wawa to customers while serving a need to the travelers," said John Poplawski, chief real estate officer for Wawa. "Not only will our Wawa Travel Center meet the fueling needs of professional drivers, but our store will offer the freshest of food, beverages, conveniences and the friendliest flock of associates, while also remaining a community hub for local friends and neighbors to enjoy."

The Hope Mills travel center is part of Wawa's larger expansion in North Carolina. Wawa plans to build and open six to eight stores per year over the next eight to 10 years, for a total of 90 stores within the state. The retailer will invest more than $7.5 million per location to build each new store and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is No. 8 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

