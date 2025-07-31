Wawa Sharpens Replenishing & Forecasting Abilities

"We are impressed with RELEX's reputation in the convenience store and retail industry and their deep understanding of its complexities," said Nelson Griffin, chief supply chain officer at Wawa. "Their forecasting and replenishment solution will help us maintain our high standards of product availability and freshness, ensuring we continue to exceed our customers' expectations as we grow."

Wawa is known for its fresh food program and won the gold medal for Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year in Convenience Store News' 2025 Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

RELEX has a strong presence in the convenience store industry, understanding the unique challenges associated with small store footprints, high product turnover and the need for precise inventory management, the company said. Its forecasting and replenishment capabilities support fresh food optimization, which is crucial for convenience stores offering a range of fresh options.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wawa to the RELEX family," said Frank Lord, chief revenue officer at RELEX. "Wawa's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience aligns perfectly with our culture and our capabilities. This partnership will leverage our joint expertise in convenience stores to yield measurable near-term results."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is No. 8 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.