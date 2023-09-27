Wawa Targets 40 New Stores in Kentucky Expansion Plans

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. shared new details on its expansion into the state of Kentucky for the first time during its two-stop Community Partnership Day Tour in the state.

The company plans to open approximately 40 stores across the state over the next eight to 10 years, with the first groundbreakings beginning in mid-2024. So far, Wawa has more than 15 sites under contract across Boone, Bullitt, Fayette, Hardin, Jefferson, Jessamine, Oldham, Scott, Shelby and Warren Counties.

The projected stores are currently making their way through the permitting and approval process. Wawa plans to announce specific locations and estimated timing for the first store openings in Kentucky once these processes are complete. The first store is projected to open by mid-2025, with plans to open up to 10 locations that year, followed by five additional stores in 2026 and five stores each year thereafter, according to the convenience store retailer.

Details on Wawa's plans for Kentucky were announced at two Community Partnership events on Sept. 26 in Louisville at Lynn Family Soccer Stadium and in Lexington at Old Historic Courthouse, where Wawa leaders connected with local fans, officials and partners.

The company also unveiled renderings of its new store designs, which were based on a recently launched prototype store that opened in Virginia.

"We were thrilled to share our 'flight plan' for Kentucky and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans, renderings and more with our newest soon-to-be neighbors," said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa. "As we get closer to our grand openings in 2025, we will be sharing even more details on our growth in Kentucky and connecting with more customers, communities, partners and nonprofit organizations that together make this such an incredible region to be a part of."

The outreach events additionally included samples of freshly made hoagies, coffee and other handcrafted beverages, alongside the debut of the Wawa Community Care Beverage Vehicle.

Wawa also intends to contribute more than $22,000 to three regional community partners in conjunction with its Kentucky expansion: Kentucky Special Olympics, Dare to Care Food Pantry and God's Pantry Food Bank.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The company has also broken ground on locations in North Carolina and Alabama — Wawa's first forays into those states. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

Wawa is No. 7 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.