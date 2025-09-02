 Skip to main content

Wawa Teams Up With Star NFL Player for New Menu Item

The retailer's latest exclusive hoagie celebrates local communities and the upcoming football season.
Angela Hanson
Saquon Barkley and Wawa's "The Saquon" limited-time hoagie

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is partnering with Saquon Barkley, world championship-winning running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, to surprise hoagie fans with a new ad spot that seeks to capture the feel of preparing for the next season and delighting fans.

Fans of the Eagles were told only that "someone exciting" would be dropping by their neighborhood to make a surprise visit with Wawa. To celebrate the upcoming football season as well as the community, Barkley visited fans in their homes and personally handed out Wawa hoagies to showcase his appreciation for the team's supporters.

"Consistency is key in everything I do. Wawa and I have that in common," Barkley said. "From training, to diet, to game time, people have to know they can rely on me. No matter what day I've had, I know I can always count on Wawa to have what I need, when I need it."

[PHOTO GALLERY: Wawa Debuts Travel Center Format]

To celebrate his ties to Philadelphia, hoagies and Wawa, Barkley and the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain are launching an exclusive, limited-time Wawa hoagie called "The Saquon." The new item is Barkley's favorite Wawa hoagie order, featuring oven-roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, onions and spicy mustard.

"The Saquon" can be ordered as a hoagie or wrap at all Wawa locations starting Sept. 2.

"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Saquon Barkley," said Mary-Rose Hannum, chief food and beverage officer at Wawa. "It's just one more way to brighten the days of our customers and celebrate the return of the Football Season with a collaboration that's sure to make fans smile."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,100 stores located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Washington, D.C.

