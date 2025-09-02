Wawa Teams Up With Star NFL Player for New Menu Item

To celebrate his ties to Philadelphia, hoagies and Wawa, Barkley and the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain are launching an exclusive, limited-time Wawa hoagie called "The Saquon." The new item is Barkley's favorite Wawa hoagie order, featuring oven-roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, onions and spicy mustard.

"The Saquon" can be ordered as a hoagie or wrap at all Wawa locations starting Sept. 2.

"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Saquon Barkley," said Mary-Rose Hannum, chief food and beverage officer at Wawa. "It's just one more way to brighten the days of our customers and celebrate the return of the Football Season with a collaboration that's sure to make fans smile."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,100 stores located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Washington, D.C.