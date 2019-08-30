Wawa Wins Latest Round in Pennsylvania C-store Battle

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. claimed victory in the most recent battle for Pennsylvania foodservice supremacy.

According to Food and Wine magazine, which named the best fast food in every state, the convenience store retailer was lauded for three key aspects of its offering: its affordable, tasty hoagies; its coffee program, which includes limited-edition, single-origin brews through the Wawa Reserve line and allows sampling; and its no-franchise policy, which ensures food and beverage continuity from store to store.

"And have we talked about the breakfast sandwiches, the soft pretzels, the iced teas, the ice cream and the nearly limitless TastyKake reserves?" the publication wrote. "We have now."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 840 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. Wawa ranks No. 15 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 list.