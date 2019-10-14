​Wawa's Offering Spooky Secret Halloween Menu

MEDIA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is gearing up for Halloween with a spooky secret menu.

For a limited time, the Pennsylvania-based convenience store retailer is offering three new smoothie flavors: Blueberry Pom Reader, Mystical Mango and Spellbinding Strawberry, reported CBS Philly.

Wawa revealed the new secret menu on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

The c-store retailer is also bringing back last year’s favorite, the Graveyard Smash. The beverage is a chocolate cookies and cream smoothie topped with gummy worms.

To get to the secret Halloween menu, customers click the purple icon on the bottom left corner of the touchscreen at the store and then pick their favorite flavor.

Wawa regularly releases items on its secret menu. The most recent flavor was Blue Lemonade for Fourth of July, according to CBS Baltimore.

Headquartered in Media, Wawa operates more than 860 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.