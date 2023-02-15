Wayne Ovation Fuel Dispensers E40 Upgrades

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) upgraded all its North American Wayne Ovation Fuel Dispensers and will subsequently supply them with compatibility and UL-listing to 40 percent ethanol (E40/B20) as a standard feature. The upgrade extends DFS’s UL compliance from E25 to E40, with the continued option of up to E85 available across all models and configurations. According to the company, DFS is the first manufacturer of fuel dispensers to offer an E40 UL listing and continues its partnership with the National Corn Growers Association.