Weigel's Debuts an Elevated Car Wash Experience

The Auto Spa has loyalty at the center of the experience, according to Weigel's, such as:

Top-tier wash memberships also include access to MyWeigel's Rewards fuel discounts.

MyWeigel's Rewards members will earn loyalty points with every wash, just as they would on fuel and in-store purchases.

Employees enrolled in the program receive 50% off car washes, reinforcing Weigel's commitment to team value.

Those who subscribe to premium wash plans also unlock exclusive fuel rewards.

Guests can sign up for Auto Spa memberships and access the Founders Special — which includes an entry into the "Free Gas for a Year Sweepstakes" — at weigelsautospa.com, but are encouraged to manage all ongoing rewards and check-ins through the MyWeigel's app for full program access.

"The Weigel's Auto Spa is another step forward in our commitment to delivering convenience that respects our guests' time and expectations," said Doug Yawberry, CEO of Weigel's. "With a clean vehicle, fresh food, quality fuel and digital rewards all in one place, we're building a daily destination that feels effortless and rewarding."

To celebrate the Auto Spa's grand opening, guests were invited to experience a wash free of charge during a Free Car Wash Weekend from July 25 to 27 as a thank-you to the community.

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned east Tennessee business operating 85 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.