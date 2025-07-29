 Skip to main content

Weigel's Debuts an Elevated Car Wash Experience

The Auto Spa features cutting-edge wash tunnel technology, smart vacuum stations and license plate recognition.
Danielle Romano
Weigel's Auto Spa

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. unveiled Weigel's Auto Spa, a new, seamless, technology-driven car wash experience.

Located on Bill Bell Road, adjacent to the Weigel's on Clinton Highway, in Powell, the Weigel's Auto Spa was designed for efficiency and built for the customer experience, according to the convenience store chain. With cutting-edge wash tunnel technology and features like smart vacuum stations and license plate recognition, the service offers speed, precision and consistency with each wash.

Inside, guests are welcomed into a clean, well-lit environment that showcases Ellie's Journey, a whimsical digital experience designed to entertain and guide guests through the wash process from entry to finish, the retailer added. 

The Auto Spa has loyalty at the center of the experience, according to Weigel's, such as:

  • Top-tier wash memberships also include access to MyWeigel's Rewards fuel discounts.
  • MyWeigel's Rewards members will earn loyalty points with every wash, just as they would on fuel and in-store purchases.
  • Employees enrolled in the program receive 50% off car washes, reinforcing Weigel's commitment to team value.
  • Those who subscribe to premium wash plans also unlock exclusive fuel rewards.

Guests can sign up for Auto Spa memberships and access the Founders Special — which includes an entry into the "Free Gas for a Year Sweepstakes" — at weigelsautospa.com, but are encouraged to manage all ongoing rewards and check-ins through the MyWeigel's app for full program access.

"The Weigel's Auto Spa is another step forward in our commitment to delivering convenience that respects our guests' time and expectations," said Doug Yawberry, CEO of Weigel's. "With a clean vehicle, fresh food, quality fuel and digital rewards all in one place, we're building a daily destination that feels effortless and rewarding."

To celebrate the Auto Spa's grand opening, guests were invited to experience a wash free of charge during a Free Car Wash Weekend from July 25 to 27 as a thank-you to the community.

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned east Tennessee business operating 85 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery. 

