Weigel's Launches Monthlong Loyalty Challenge
Animated visuals and daily push notifications keep the challenge engaging, fostering a familiar "don't break the chain" motivation used successfully in popular fitness and language-learning apps, Weigel's said.
Streaks follows the launch of the widely popular Weigel's Arcade, which surpassed 1 million plays in its first three months. With a 66% year-over-year increase in Generation Z engagement, the convenience store chain continues to embrace interactive, entertainment-driven features that position its app as an essential customer engagement tool.
"Gamification isn't just a trend — it's a proven strategy," said Starnes. "Features like Weigel's Arcade and now Streaks deliver excitement, encourage daily use and drive customer loyalty. Our guests are actively looking for reasons to open the app every day, and we’re committed to making those experiences rewarding and fun."
Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned east Tennessee business operating 85 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.