Weigel's Launches Monthlong Loyalty Challenge

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. is adding a new twist to customer loyalty.

Throughout the month of August, MyWeigel's Rewards members can take part in "Streaks," a challenge that turns daily app check-ins into rewarding moments, encouraging guests to build a habit of opening the Weigel's app each day to earn points and unlock milestone rewards.

"MyWeigel's Rewards is built on giving our guests reasons to return, and Streaks builds on that by turning daily engagement into a rewarding game," said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty at Weigel's. "It's a simple, fun way to encourage guests to stay connected with our brand."

Powered by the Rovertown platform, Streaks invites users to tap a single button in the Weigel's app each day to check in, unlocking milestone rewards at seven, 14, 21 and 28 consecutive days. Points are automatically added to users' accounts and can be redeemed for fuel, pizza and other popular in-store products.