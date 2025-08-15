 Skip to main content

Weigel's Launches Monthlong Loyalty Challenge

Streaks invites users to tap a single button in the Weigel's app each day to check in, unlocking milestone rewards.
Danielle Romano
MyWeigel's Streaks

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. is adding a new twist to customer loyalty.

Throughout the month of August, MyWeigel's Rewards members can take part in "Streaks," a challenge that turns daily app check-ins into rewarding moments, encouraging guests to build a habit of opening the Weigel's app each day to earn points and unlock milestone rewards.

"MyWeigel's Rewards is built on giving our guests reasons to return, and Streaks builds on that by turning daily engagement into a rewarding game," said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty at Weigel's. "It's a simple, fun way to encourage guests to stay connected with our brand."

Powered by the Rovertown platform, Streaks invites users to tap a single button in the Weigel's app each day to check in, unlocking milestone rewards at seven, 14, 21 and 28 consecutive days. Points are automatically added to users' accounts and can be redeemed for fuel, pizza and other popular in-store products. 

Animated visuals and daily push notifications keep the challenge engaging, fostering a familiar "don't break the chain" motivation used successfully in popular fitness and language-learning apps, Weigel's said.

Streaks follows the launch of the widely popular Weigel's Arcade, which surpassed 1 million plays in its first three months. With a 66% year-over-year increase in Generation Z engagement, the convenience store chain continues to embrace interactive, entertainment-driven features that position its app as an essential customer engagement tool.

"Gamification isn't just a trend — it's a proven strategy," said Starnes. "Features like Weigel's Arcade and now Streaks deliver excitement, encourage daily use and drive customer loyalty. Our guests are actively looking for reasons to open the app every day, and we’re committed to making those experiences rewarding and fun."

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned east Tennessee business operating 85 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery. 

