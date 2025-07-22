Weigel's Rolls Out Weekly Beverage Promotion
"As Weigel's continues to evolve its promotional strategy, results like this highlight the value of aligning consistent offers with digital loyalty infrastructure," the company said.
Weigel's is collaborating with Dr Pepper, Coca-Cola and Pepsi to provide a cost-effective, scalable and brand-aligned experience. The promotion reinforces the retailer's leadership in the cold vault, anchored by exclusive offerings like Ellie's Ice, while turning mid-week traffic into a repeatable loyalty win, Weigel's said.
"Thirsty Thursday shows how alignment between marketing, operations and vendor partners can create guest-focused promotions that scale," said Nick Triantafellou, director of marketing and merchandising at Weigel's. "It's a simple offer that delivers real value and gives our guests another reason to visit every week."
Weigel's is making strong strides in digital engagement. Recently, the Weigel's Arcade, available exclusively in the MyWeigel's App, surpassed 1 million plays. The platform, which originally launched in January, was created to bring more value and fun to the convenience store retailer's loyalty program.
Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned east Tennessee business operating 84 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.