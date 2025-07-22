Weigel's Rolls Out Weekly Beverage Promotion

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. is quenching the thirst of MyWeigel's Rewards members this summer with the rollout of "Thirsty Thursday."

The weekly promotion offers guests a medium Ellie's Ice or fountain drink for 79 cents every Thursday at all locations. The deal is available exclusively to registered MyWeigel's Rewards members.

[2025 Category Excellence in Promotion: Weigel's & Coca-Cola Consolidated]

Thirsty Thursday is designed to increase trip frequency and drive engagement within the MyWeigel's Rewards platform. By integrating the offer directly into loyalty, Weigel's creates a seamless experience: guests scan their app, card or enter their ALT ID to redeem the deal — making weekly visits even more rewarding, according to the convenience retailer.