What’s Hot: Hearty Callouts Connect With Consumers 

It’s the season for sweet browns and warming flavors. Looking to the latest limited-time offers from quick-service restaurants provides a snapshot into the flavors consumers are craving.

Maple moves out of the expected pancake and waffle space and makes its mark in a savory application at Wendy’s. Its Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant pairs chicken breast with Applewood-smoked bacon and maple butter on a flaky croissant bun.

At Cracker Barrel, “handcrafted” and “homestyle” callouts give the sense of heartiness that cooler weather calls for. The chain’s Homestyle Chicken BLT features crispy, golden-fried Sunday Homestyle Chicken that is drizzled with a maple glaze (make room for maple!) and is topped with the classic BLT fixings — bacon, lettuce and tomato — plus a sweet n’ smoky mayo on a bun.

