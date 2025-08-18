What's Next for Couche-Tard?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s completion of the $1.6-billion GetGo Cafe + Market acquisition on June 29 is a huge event in the convenience store world. With 270 GetGo sites added to its already massive Circle K footprint, Couche-Tard solidifies its standing as a dominant force in the U.S. c-store space.

From Couche-Tard's perspective, this isn't merely about scale — it's about capability. GetGo brings strong regional loyalty, a robust myPerks rewards platform and a foodservice operation that rivals fast-casual chains. Coupling that with Circle K's improving "Fresh Food, Fast" program means their combined food offerings could propel the chain's foodservice reputation to a higher level. And with the acquisition, the retailer gains deeper inroads into the Mid-Atlantic region, an area less saturated by Circle K, but ripe with growth potential.

This move, however, didn't come without struggle. "This was a highly complex transaction," Giant Eagle Chief Financial Officer David Burnworth said in a statement released by Matrix Capital Markets Group, which advised the company. Giant Eagle said it will now concentrate on its grocery store and pharmacy operations.

Regulators imposed conditions requiring Couche-Tard to drop 35 U.S. locations to reduce overlapping presence and protect competitive fuel pricing. That divestiture is easily manageable for a global operation spanning 16,700 stores. The spinoffs created an acquisition opportunity for a regional player, Majors Management, to pick up the parcels and grow more quickly.