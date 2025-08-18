 Skip to main content
What's Next for Couche-Tard?

More consolidation is likely following its acquisition of GetGo.
Don Longo
Logos for Alimentation Couche-Tard stores

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s completion of the $1.6-billion GetGo Cafe + Market acquisition on June 29 is a huge event in the convenience store world. With 270 GetGo sites added to its already massive Circle K footprint, Couche-Tard solidifies its standing as a dominant force in the U.S. c-store space.

From Couche-Tard's perspective, this isn't merely about scale — it's about capability. GetGo brings strong regional loyalty, a robust myPerks rewards platform and a foodservice operation that rivals fast-casual chains. Coupling that with Circle K's improving "Fresh Food, Fast" program means their combined food offerings could propel the chain's foodservice reputation to a higher level. And with the acquisition, the retailer gains deeper inroads into the Mid-Atlantic region, an area less saturated by Circle K, but ripe with growth potential. 

This move, however, didn't come without struggle. "This was a highly complex transaction," Giant Eagle Chief Financial Officer David Burnworth said in a statement released by Matrix Capital Markets Group, which advised the company. Giant Eagle said it will now concentrate on its grocery store and pharmacy operations.

Regulators imposed conditions requiring Couche-Tard to drop 35 U.S. locations to reduce overlapping presence and protect competitive fuel pricing. That divestiture is easily manageable for a global operation spanning 16,700 stores. The spinoffs created an acquisition opportunity for a regional player, Majors Management, to pick up the parcels and grow more quickly.

What's fueling this consolidation? Flattening fuel margins, intensifying foodservice competition and deepening rivalries among big-time operators such as 7-Eleven, Wawa, QuikTrip, Sheetz and now, even Walmart as more of the best-in-class chains push into one another's markets.

Operators realize that customers expect high-quality food, fast rewards and frictionless experiences. GetGo and Circle K are stacking strengths to meet that demand, as evidenced by GetGo's drive-thrus, wrap menu and loyalty integration.

The implications are wide-ranging:

  1. Regional chains can grow more rapidly. Divested stores from large merger deals give local players a chance to scale up quickly and gain relevance, particularly if they invest in strong loyalty and foodservice.
  2. Foodservice becomes a strategic battleground. As Couche-Tard leverages GetGo's menu capabilities, expect a wave of upgrades across its Circle K banner, pulling the rest of the industry going forward.
  3. Competitive lines sharpen. Expect price wars and loyalty promotions to ramp up. Retailers that fail to embrace bundling — fuel + loyalty + foodservice — will risk being sidelined.

Looking ahead, now that Couche-Tard has withdrawn its takeover bid for 7‐Eleven's parent, Seven & i, all eyes go to what's next for the Canadian-based, international behemoth. The GetGo deal shows Couche‐Tard knows how to execute nuanced, tactical acquisitions. Don't be surprised if Couche-Tard sets its sights on another major deal.

Bottom line: Couche-Tard's strategy sends a clear message that it's not just about store count, but creating a multi-dimensional ecosystem. For independent chains, nimble regional operators and investor-backed groups, this is a wake-up call. Step up with foodservice innovation and customer loyalty or face being swallowed up in the next phase of convenience store consolidation.

Don Longo

Don Longo is Editorial Director Emeritus of Convenience Store News. He joined the brand in 2005. With the highest recognition of any c-store industry media journalist, Don has given presentations to business groups throughout the U.S., Europe and South America, appeared as a guest on Fox Business News and National Public Radio, and is a highly sought source for major consumer and business news. Read More


