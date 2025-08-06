What's In Store: Big Y, Circle K, Spinx & Yesway

According to the Springfield-based retailer, the revamp was driven directly by customer feedback, with shoppers expressing a desire for more grab-and-go and convenience-focused options. In response, the store has been reconfigured to feature an expanded selection of quick meal solutions, snacks, beverages and everyday essentials. Shoppers will also find lottery tickets, greeting cards, balloons, gift cards and more, all curated to support a fast, efficient shopping experience.

"We're always listening to our customers," said Nicole D'Amour Schneider, senior vice president of retail operations and customer experience. "This improved design is about delivering what our shoppers have asked for: more convenience, an effortless shopping experience and more of the items that will help make their daily lives easier."

Circle K

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, arranged the sales of two newly constructed, single-tenant retail properties at Cathedral Cove Center in downtown Cathedral City, Calif. The properties, occupied by Circle K and Starbucks, were sold in separate transactions to individual private buyers for a combined total of approximately $8 million.

Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller and developer, Fountainhead Development, a Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm specializing in the development of high-quality retail and restaurant projects.

The Circle K leased property, located at 68835 East Palm Canyon Drive, sold for more than $4.19 million. In this transaction, Asher and Lefko represented the seller. The buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor from Ventura, Calif., was represented by Joe Ahearn of Pinnacle Estate Properties.

The 3,700-square-foot convenience store sits on a 1.08-acre pad and features a new 20-year absolute triple-net ground lease with 10% rental increases every five years. Circle K is slated to open in fall of 2025.

"Essential retail assets like corporate-leased convenience stores with a fuel station continue to attract strong investor interest," Asher said. "Their long-term leases, daily-use appeal, and resilience in all economic cycles make them a preferred choice for buyers seeking dependable income."

The Starbucks property, located at 68995 East Palm Canyon Drive, sold for $3.7 million. Asher and Lefko also represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer, a private investor in a 1031 exchange from Roseville, Calif., was represented by Alexander Moore of SRS Real Estate Partners.

The 1,900-square-foot café sits on a 0.79-acre pad and is leased to Starbucks Corp. under a new 10-year triple-net lease with 10% rental increases every five years and four five-year renewal options.

EG America

EG America broke ground on a new-to-industry (NTI) retail site at 23rd St. and Beck Ave. in Panama City, Fla. The Cumberland Farms branded store will offer on-the-go food items, numerous fueling stations, a car wash and more.

Shoppers will also enjoy the benefits of the popular SmartRewards loyalty program, featuring exclusive deals and rewards.

"This NTI concept marks an exciting new chapter for EG America in the Panama City, showcasing our drive for innovation and deep commitment to delivering value while supporting the communities we serve," said Elizabeth Pierce, chief operations officer at Westborough, Mass.-based EG America. "We look forward to welcoming guests to this new location with the exceptional convenience, great value, and top tier experience they've come to expect from our stores."

The new site will be EG America's eighth location in the Panama City area. The company plans to hire 50-75 team members, including a store manager, car wash manager, foodservice leader, guest service leader and guest associates.