 Skip to main content

What's In Store: Big Y, Circle K, Spinx & Yesway

EG America, Pala Super Mart & Fuel Station and Royal Farms also expand their networks.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Big Y Foods 

Big Y Foods marked the reopening of its Big Y Express Fresh Market location in downtown Springfield, Mass., at Tower Square, following a strategic refresh designed to better meet the evolving needs of today's customers.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
The exterior of a Big Y Express convenience store

According to the Springfield-based retailer, the revamp was driven directly by customer feedback, with shoppers expressing a desire for more grab-and-go and convenience-focused options. In response, the store has been reconfigured to feature an expanded selection of quick meal solutions, snacks, beverages and everyday essentials. Shoppers will also find lottery tickets, greeting cards, balloons, gift cards and more, all curated to support a fast, efficient shopping experience.

[Read more Corporate & Store Operations news here]

"We're always listening to our customers," said Nicole D'Amour Schneider, senior vice president of retail operations and customer experience. "This improved design is about delivering what our shoppers have asked for: more convenience, an effortless shopping experience and more of the items that will help make their daily lives easier."

Circle K

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, arranged the sales of two newly constructed, single-tenant retail properties at Cathedral Cove Center in downtown Cathedral City, Calif. The properties, occupied by Circle K and Starbucks, were sold in separate transactions to individual private buyers for a combined total of approximately $8 million.

Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller and developer, Fountainhead Development, a Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm specializing in the development of high-quality retail and restaurant projects.

The Circle K leased property, located at 68835 East Palm Canyon Drive, sold for more than $4.19 million. In this transaction, Asher and Lefko represented the seller. The buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor from Ventura, Calif., was represented by Joe Ahearn of Pinnacle Estate Properties.

The 3,700-square-foot convenience store sits on a 1.08-acre pad and features a new 20-year absolute triple-net ground lease with 10% rental increases every five years. Circle K is slated to open in fall of 2025.

"Essential retail assets like corporate-leased convenience stores with a fuel station continue to attract strong investor interest," Asher said. "Their long-term leases, daily-use appeal, and resilience in all economic cycles make them a preferred choice for buyers seeking dependable income."

The Starbucks property, located at 68995 East Palm Canyon Drive, sold for $3.7 million. Asher and Lefko also represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer, a private investor in a 1031 exchange from Roseville, Calif., was represented by Alexander Moore of SRS Real Estate Partners. 

The 1,900-square-foot café sits on a 0.79-acre pad and is leased to Starbucks Corp. under a new 10-year triple-net lease with 10% rental increases every five years and four five-year renewal options.

EG America 

EG America broke ground on a new-to-industry (NTI) retail site at 23rd St. and Beck Ave. in Panama City, Fla. The Cumberland Farms branded store will offer on-the-go food items, numerous fueling stations, a car wash and more. 

Shoppers will also enjoy the benefits of the popular SmartRewards loyalty program, featuring exclusive deals and rewards.

"This NTI concept marks an exciting new chapter for EG America in the Panama City, showcasing our drive for innovation and deep commitment to delivering value while supporting the communities we serve," said Elizabeth Pierce, chief operations officer at Westborough, Mass.-based EG America. "We look forward to welcoming guests to this new location with the exceptional convenience, great value, and top tier experience they've come to expect from our stores."

The new site will be EG America's eighth location in the Panama City area. The company plans to hire 50-75 team members, including a store manager, car wash manager, foodservice leader, guest service leader and guest associates.

The Pala Band of Mission Indians and regional leaders break ground on a new convenience store

Pala Super Mart & Fuel Station 

The Pala Band of Mission Indians, joined by regional leaders, officially broke ground on June 25 on the new Pala Super Mart & Fuel Station strategically located on Highway 76, a key corridor between inland San Diego and the coast.

The Pala Super Mart & Fuel Station is designed as a modern, full-service retail destination. More than a typical roadside stop, the facility will include a grocery market, specialty coffee bar, full-service deli, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, 24/7 fueling, and a car and RV wash. The project is expected to create more than 35 new jobs in the local community.

"This new development is a vital step in fulfilling our vision for long-term Tribal economic sustainability," said Pala Tribal Chairman Robert Smith. "The Pala Super Mart & Fuel Station will not only bring fresh food and quality services to the region, but it also strengthens our commitment to infrastructure, job creation, and community well-being — for both our Tribal members and our neighbors."

[Read more: Applegreen Accelerates U.S. Expansion With $70M Investment]

The location is slated to open in 2026 and will offer the following features:

  • A 12,000-square-foot retail space — triple the size of the current Pala Mini Mart — offering fresh produce, dairy, pantry staples, household essentials and more, serving both local families and travelers
  • A specialty coffee bar featuring premium coffee beverages in a convenient setting
  • A full-service deli featuring made-to-order sandwiches, pizza, hamburgers and salads, with indoor and outdoor seating for guests
  • 20 standard fuel pumps, eight oversized fuel dispensers for motorhomes and trucks, and EV fast charging stations
  • A touchless car wash, a manual wash bay for large vehicles, and a vacuum and drying area

Future site enhancements will include a nationally branded quick-service restaurant, to be announced at a later date.

Royal Farms

Baltimore-based Royal Farms cut the ribbon on its fourth Upper Marlboro, Md., location on July 28. Located at 5770 Woodyard Road, the NTI store provides 24/7 access to fresh food, 16 fuel dispensers, including E15 and E85, and convenience items.

The retailer hosted a ticketed soft opening event on July 23-24, inviting the community to preview the new store and experience its signature offerings, including a complimentary meal from the soft opening menu and first-class customer service. 

"We're thrilled to continue expanding in Upper Marlboro and introduce more residents to our World-Famous Chicken and unmatched convenience," said Octavia Jackson, district leader at Royal Farms. "With expanded fuel options and a focus on Real Fresh, Real Fast service, this new store reflects our ongoing commitment to quality and convenience."

The Spinx Co.

Greenville, S.C.-based The Spinx Co. opened its newest store in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Located at 1130 Holliday Farms Blvd., the full-service store features a Spinx Ride-N-Shine Tunnel Car Wash. 

For a limited time, Spinx is offering a discount on new car wash memberships. Through Aug. 31, all new car wash memberships are $9.99 for the first two months. Memberships allow customers to wash once per day, every day at any Spinx car wash location. 

This Spinx location also serves the retailer's well-known fried chicken offer alongside a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner options. 

"We are excited to bring the full Spinx experience to the Mount Pleasant community," said Steve Spinks, CEO and president of The Spinx Co. "At Spinx, we are committed to providing exceptional customer service, quality food and a welcoming environment for all guests. This new location reflects our dedication to serving South Carolina communities with convenience and care."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
A Valero gas station outside an Allsup's convenience store

Yesway

Yesway continues its growth trajectory with the opening of four new-to-industry Allsup's stores in the second quarter of 2025. These latest additions further solidify Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway's footprint in the high-growth states of Oklahoma and New Mexico.

New Allsup's stores in Blanchard, Eufaula and Krebs (McAlester), Okla., as well as in Los Lunas, N.M., began ringing up customers this summer. 

Each of the new, large-format Allsup's locations span 6,277 square feet and operate 24 hours a day, offering a wide assortment of high-demand products and amenities. Shoppers will find Allsup's World Famous Burritos, Yesway private label snacks, fresh bread, milk and eggs, well-stocked beer caves, ATMs and Western Union services, as well as digital and cryptocurrency ATMs. 

With these new openings, Yesway has now completed 86 new stores or major rebuilds over the past four years.

"The accelerated pace at which our incredibly talented and dedicated team is delivering new Allsup's stores across our network is a powerful testament to our culture of service, innovation, and execution," said Tom Trkla, chairman, president and CEO of Yesway. "We are grateful to our team members and loyal customers who continue to welcome us into their communities and make this growth possible."

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds