What's In Store: Love's, Nouria & Royal Farms

7-Eleven, Rutter's and Weigel's also make store news.
Melissa Kress
Outside the Love's Travel Stop in West Jefferson, Ohio
Love's Travel Stop in West Jefferson, Ohio

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

7-Eleven

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors arranged the $7.05 million sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant property occupied by a 7-Eleven convenience store featuring a Laredo Taco Company and 12 fuel pumps in The Preserve master-planned community in Chino, Calif.

The transaction resulted in a 5.25% cap rate — the lowest achieved for a single‑tenant 7‑Eleven priced over $5 million in California in the last year, according to CoStar data.

The 5,596‑square‑foot 7‑Eleven was built in 2023. The 1.15‑acre property is leased on a corporate‑backed, 15‑year, triple‑net absolute lease with 14 years remaining, featuring 10% rental increases every five years and four additional five‑year renewal options with similar escalations.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops opened three new-to-industry locations in June. The travel stops are in West Jefferson, Ohio; Wilmington, Ill.; and Winslow, Ariz.

The West Jefferson travel stop caters to travelers along Interstate 70. At more than 13,500 square feet, it features 80 truck parking spaces, six bobtail parking spaces, a Love's Fresh Kitchen, Hardee's, eight diesel bays, five showers, a CAT scale, a dog park and self-checkout options. 

The Wilmington travel stop measures more than 14,500 square feet. It features 68 truck parking spaces, a Love's Fresh Kitchen, Hardee's, eight diesel bays, five showers, laundry facilities, a CAT scale, a dog park and self-checkout options.

The Winslow travel stop caters to customers along Interstate 40. At more than more than 14,000 square feet, it features 81 truck parking spaces; a Love's Fresh Kitchen; Arby's and Dunkin'; three electric vehicle stations; nine diesel bays; six showers; laundry facilities; a CAT scale; five RV hookups and RV dump; five RV parking spaces; a dog park and self-checkout options.

During the month, Love's also welcomed travelers to its 100th RV location, as Convenience Store News previously reported. 

Nouria 

Nouria cut the ribbon on its latest convenience store and fuel station in Webster, Mass. The Webster store provides a modern and welcoming environment for customers, featuring an outdoor seating area and free Wi-Fi. The store's contemporary design emphasizes customer convenience, utilizing technology to streamline the shopping experience and make it quicker and more efficient, according to the company.

"We are honored to join the Webster community and look forward to building strong relationships with our neighbors. Our new store is more than just a place to shop; it's a hub for connection and convenience," said Nouria CEO and Founder Tony El-Nemr.

The c-store boasts several new features: a Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Nouria's Kitchen Bakery and a Golden Nozzle Car Wash. 

In addition to the new features, the Webster location offers all the convenience items customers have come to expect from Nouria, including Nouria's Kitchen with made-to-order and grab-and-go items, and premium cigars.

Royal Farms

Royal Farms held a soft opening for its newest location in Frederick, Md., on June 25-26, days before officially unlocking the store's doors on June 30. 

The c-store features 16 fuel dispensers (including E-free), a car wash and fresh, made-to-order food including Royal Farms' World-Famous Chicken, sandwiches and a variety of breakfast options. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

Rutter's

Rutter's began welcoming customers at its 90th location in late May. The convenience store, located in Milton, Pa., is also the retailer's largest store at nearly 14,000 square feet. 

It boasts 12 auto-fueling positions and five commercial fueling lanes and more than 40 commercial parking spaces for professional drivers. The Milton Rutter's is also the retailer's second location to feature an on-site bar and gaming lounge. This 21 and over space offers 75 alcoholic beverage options, including canned cocktails, beer and wine, plus exclusive bundle deals and access to Rutter's foodservice menu.

Weigel's

Weigel's opened its sixth location in Chattanooga, Tenn., in mid-May, just in time for the unofficial start of summer. It is the retailer's eighth travel center and its 85th store overall, Weigel's spokesperson Nick Triantafellou told the Chattanooga Times Free Press

Weigel's opened its first Chattanooga location in 2022. 

