What's In Store: Love's, Nouria & Royal Farms
Nouria
Nouria cut the ribbon on its latest convenience store and fuel station in Webster, Mass. The Webster store provides a modern and welcoming environment for customers, featuring an outdoor seating area and free Wi-Fi. The store's contemporary design emphasizes customer convenience, utilizing technology to streamline the shopping experience and make it quicker and more efficient, according to the company.
"We are honored to join the Webster community and look forward to building strong relationships with our neighbors. Our new store is more than just a place to shop; it's a hub for connection and convenience," said Nouria CEO and Founder Tony El-Nemr.
The c-store boasts several new features: a Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Nouria's Kitchen Bakery and a Golden Nozzle Car Wash.
In addition to the new features, the Webster location offers all the convenience items customers have come to expect from Nouria, including Nouria's Kitchen with made-to-order and grab-and-go items, and premium cigars.
Royal Farms
Royal Farms held a soft opening for its newest location in Frederick, Md., on June 25-26, days before officially unlocking the store's doors on June 30.
The c-store features 16 fuel dispensers (including E-free), a car wash and fresh, made-to-order food including Royal Farms' World-Famous Chicken, sandwiches and a variety of breakfast options. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Rutter's
Rutter's began welcoming customers at its 90th location in late May. The convenience store, located in Milton, Pa., is also the retailer's largest store at nearly 14,000 square feet.
It boasts 12 auto-fueling positions and five commercial fueling lanes and more than 40 commercial parking spaces for professional drivers. The Milton Rutter's is also the retailer's second location to feature an on-site bar and gaming lounge. This 21 and over space offers 75 alcoholic beverage options, including canned cocktails, beer and wine, plus exclusive bundle deals and access to Rutter's foodservice menu.
Weigel's
Weigel's opened its sixth location in Chattanooga, Tenn., in mid-May, just in time for the unofficial start of summer. It is the retailer's eighth travel center and its 85th store overall, Weigel's spokesperson Nick Triantafellou told the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Weigel's opened its first Chattanooga location in 2022.