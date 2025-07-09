What's In Store: Love's, Nouria & Royal Farms

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

7-Eleven

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors arranged the $7.05 million sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant property occupied by a 7-Eleven convenience store featuring a Laredo Taco Company and 12 fuel pumps in The Preserve master-planned community in Chino, Calif.

The transaction resulted in a 5.25% cap rate — the lowest achieved for a single‑tenant 7‑Eleven priced over $5 million in California in the last year, according to CoStar data.

The 5,596‑square‑foot 7‑Eleven was built in 2023. The 1.15‑acre property is leased on a corporate‑backed, 15‑year, triple‑net absolute lease with 14 years remaining, featuring 10% rental increases every five years and four additional five‑year renewal options with similar escalations.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops opened three new-to-industry locations in June. The travel stops are in West Jefferson, Ohio; Wilmington, Ill.; and Winslow, Ariz.

The West Jefferson travel stop caters to travelers along Interstate 70. At more than 13,500 square feet, it features 80 truck parking spaces, six bobtail parking spaces, a Love's Fresh Kitchen, Hardee's, eight diesel bays, five showers, a CAT scale, a dog park and self-checkout options.

The Wilmington travel stop measures more than 14,500 square feet. It features 68 truck parking spaces, a Love's Fresh Kitchen, Hardee's, eight diesel bays, five showers, laundry facilities, a CAT scale, a dog park and self-checkout options.

The Winslow travel stop caters to customers along Interstate 40. At more than more than 14,000 square feet, it features 81 truck parking spaces; a Love's Fresh Kitchen; Arby's and Dunkin'; three electric vehicle stations; nine diesel bays; six showers; laundry facilities; a CAT scale; five RV hookups and RV dump; five RV parking spaces; a dog park and self-checkout options.

During the month, Love's also welcomed travelers to its 100th RV location, as Convenience Store News previously reported.