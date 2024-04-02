White House Delays Decision on Federal Menthol Ban

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) must conduct a final review before the product standards can move forward.

The unexpected delay continues a fight that has often pitted health experts, political leaders and industry representatives against each other.

In January, a coalition of 21 attorneys general sent a letter to the OMB, urging officials to complete and implement the new menthol standards quickly. The ban has been seen not only as a priority of state officials but members of the federal Congressional Black Caucus, as well, due to overwhelming use of menthol cigarettes by adult Black smokers.

On the other side of the issue have been industry associations including NACS and the Convenience Distribution Association which have taken issue with the nature of the ban, pointing to difficulties in enforcement and the financial hit brick-and-mortar retailers will experience.

Critical reviews such as the recent study of Massachusetts' flavored tobacco ban also suggest a federal ban could give rise to an illicit tobacco market.

As a result of the ongoing debate, the White House has agreed to hold dozens of meetings with groups opposing the rule, the AP reported. More than 60 meetings on the rule have already been scheduled with budget office staffers, with discussions now continuing until early next year. The AP stated only three of the meetings thus far have been with health groups.