White House Delays Decision on Federal Menthol Ban

Implementation is now being proposed for early 2025.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Tobacco sales

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Biden Administration has again pushed back a final decision on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) proposed plan to ban menthol cigarettes.

According to a report from The Associated Press, White House officials suggested the process will instead continue into next year, looking to March 2025 as its target date to implement the new rule, despite previous expectations that the standard would be published in late 2023 or early 2024.

At issue are two FDA-proposed product standards, one to prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and the other to prohibit all characterizing flavors (other than tobacco) in cigars. The public comment period regarding the menthol ban regulation ended on July 5, 2022, with the FDA receiving 175,535 comments in response to the prohibition of menthol, the majority of which opposed the ban, as Convenience Store News reported.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) must conduct a final review before the product standards can move forward. 

The unexpected delay continues a fight that has often pitted health experts, political leaders and industry representatives against each other. 

In January, a coalition of 21 attorneys general sent a letter to the OMB, urging officials to complete and implement the new menthol standards quickly. The ban has been seen not only as a priority of state officials but members of the federal Congressional Black Caucus, as well, due to overwhelming use of menthol cigarettes by adult Black smokers. 

On the other side of the issue have been industry associations including NACS and the Convenience Distribution Association which have taken issue with the nature of the ban, pointing to difficulties in enforcement and the financial hit brick-and-mortar retailers will experience. 

Critical reviews such as the recent study of Massachusetts' flavored tobacco ban also suggest a federal ban could give rise to an illicit tobacco market.

As a result of the ongoing debate, the White House has agreed to hold dozens of meetings with groups opposing the rule, the AP reported. More than 60 meetings on the rule have already been scheduled with budget office staffers, with discussions now continuing until early next year. The AP stated only three of the meetings thus far have been with health groups.

