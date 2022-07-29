White Paper: The Power of Wallet Steering

According to Stuzo’s proprietary data, we have seen that less than 5% of retailers know how much share of wallet they have compared to their competitors and know which loyalty mechanics are cannibalizing revenue. This means that more than 95% of retailers are likely incentivizing (funding) customers to make purchases that the

customers would already be making without any incentive.



In this white paper, we cover how to acquire and retain more customers, build loyal behavior, and profitably increase your share of wallet.

