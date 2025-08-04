Why Better Backbar Products Mean Better Business

Retailers across the United States work tirelessly to provide for their adult customers and comply with the various federal and state laws that apply to the sale of tobacco and nicotine products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should work with retailers to ensure they have clear, timely and accurate information about and access to FDA-authorized products to meet consumer demand.

Unfortunately, c-stores and other retailers face many challenges to maximizing the opportunities offered by smokefree products, due in part to the FDA's past inefficiencies and loopholes which failed to establish a robust, innovative and legal market for smokefree products.

Even more, there are continuous threats by various state and local efforts to restrict access to these better alternatives, including flavor bans or increased taxes — both of which do not work as intended.

First, adults like flavors. They are a motivating factor to help them switch to these better alternatives by meeting smokers' variety of preferences. And, as multiple studies have shown, flavor bans have only increased smoking and come with a host of other negative impacts, such as robbing freedom of choice from legal-age adults, hurting businesses, creating a black market, and moving millions in tax revenue to other states. Less choices also mean less customers, depriving retailers of a key driver of in-store sales.

Second, taxes imposed on tobacco and nicotine products are intended to discourage use. However, some states and localities are pushing to tax smokefree products the same as cigarettes. For example, Washington State enacted a bill that increased tax on nicotine pouches by 95% — putting them at a higher rate than cigarettes.

This offers smokers, who are often very price-sensitive, no financial incentive to move to a less harmful product and, sometimes, can price out consumers enough to turn to illicit markets. Instead, policymakers should prioritize common-sense policy that taxes smokefree products according to their relative risks to encourage switching from more harmful products.

No one company or industry can secure such change in both policy and consumer behavior alone. Therefore, we must work together to ensure FDA enacts an efficient premarket review process that provides a growing market of authorized products, as well as ensures retailers can legally and successfully market these innovative products to legal-age adults.

If achieved, retailers can simultaneously increase their sales while providing consumers with better alternatives than continued smoking. It's a win-win.

Dan Mulvaney is director of industry engagement for Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) U.S. The businesses of PMI U.S. are on a mission to improve public health in America by providing the roughly 30 million legal-age consumers who still smoke traditional cigarettes with better, smokefree alternatives. PMI U.S. is committed to responsible marketing practices that help prevent access to its products by people under the age of 21.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.