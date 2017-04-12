Working Lunch: Immigration Enforcement Raids Looming For Foodservice Cos.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

On this week's Working Lunch podcast, the Align crew discusses new reports about workplace raids coming soon in the foodservice industry. The specific details are limited but they are expected to be high profile.

Other big issues on this week's podcast include sexual assault and sexual harassment cases in the restaurant industry plus an update to the federal tax reform proposal.

Also, on a jam-packed legislative scorecard, the Align crew explains why the cost of doing business is going up over the next couple years from Maryland all the way up the East Coast.

Editor's note: This podcast does not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.