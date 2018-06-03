SPONSORED CONTENT
You Don’t Have to Be Bigger, Just Better
03/06/2018
Myth: Bigger is better in the retail world.
Reality: You could sell anything and everything you want. You could “grow” by opening a new store and doubling in size, but what you really want is to grow your profits. You get that by making smart decisions about what you sell.
Download the report below for advice from one expert on this matter — Chris Kiernan, director of retail development at ADD Systems — and learn the path to smart, informed decisions.
Better decisions will lead to bigger profits.