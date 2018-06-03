You Don’t Have to Be Bigger, Just Better

Myth: Bigger is better in the retail world.

Reality: You could sell anything and ev­erything you want. You could “grow” by opening a new store and doubling in size, but what you really want is to grow your profits. You get that by making smart de­cisions about what you sell.

Download the report below for advice from one expert on this matter — Chris Kiernan, director of retail development at ADD Systems — and learn the path to smart, informed decisions.

Better deci­sions will lead to bigger profits.