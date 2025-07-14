Your C-store MBA Awaits in Chicago
The 2025 NACS Show is a one-stop crash course on the future of convenience retail.
- TECHNOLOGY — Evaluating Your Tech Stack in a Multiplatform World: With the rapid emergence of new tools and platforms, it's crucial to assess whether your current technology stack supports or hinders your business. This interactive roundtable with Daniel Gaddy of TXB Stores, Chad Kobayshi of Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and Christine Loukota of Circle K Stores will help you navigate the complexities of modern tech ecosystems.
- OPERATIONS — Forecast, Donate, Reduce: Minimizing Food Waste: Managing perishable inventory is more pressing than ever. This panel featuring Jason Read of Wawa Inc. and Kevin O'Connell of NACS will explore advanced forecasting tools that can reduce food waste and improve operational efficiency.
- MARKETING — Crafting Stories That Amplify Your Brand Message: In today's competitive market, storytelling is a powerful tool for connecting with your audience. Michele Truelove from High's of Baltimore will discuss how to effectively convey your brand values and engage customers through compelling narratives.
- FUELS — EV Charging Report Card: Many retailers are considering installing electric vehicle (EV) chargers, but uncertain about the return on investment. NACS veteran John Eichberger of the Transportation Energy Institute will provide insight into the performance and profitability of EV charging stations.
- CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE — Does Your Store Pass the Vibe Check?: A store's atmosphere significantly influences customer behavior. In this session, presenters will explain how elements like lighting, music and design affect mood, engagement and spending. Attendees will walk away with simple, powerful ways to finetune their environment.
- PEOPLE — Women Leading the Way in Convenience: Hear from women leaders in the convenience industry who have navigated diverse career paths and successfully climbed the corporate ladder. This session will feature Elizabeth Hoffer of Weigel's, Danielle Holloway of Altria Group Distribution Co. and Elizabeth Salceda of Family Express providing strategies for empowering the next generation of women leaders.
The NACS staff has done a wonderful job of putting together a plethora of educational opportunities tailored to various interests and needs. Don't miss the chance to enhance your knowledge and network with industry peers at this year's event.
I know I'll be attending as many sessions as I can.