Your C-store MBA Awaits in Chicago

In a few months, the convenience store industry will convene in Chicago for the 2025 NACS Show, scheduled for October 14-17. This premier event offers c-store retailers, suppliers and service providers the chance to network, see new products and explore business initiatives.

Beyond the expo floor, the NACS Show presents more than 50 education sessions designed to address the challenges and opportunities in today's dynamic marketplace. These sessions cater to every job responsibility, store size and retailer type — from those emphasizing fresh food to those innovating in fuel services.

Here's your curated guide to six sessions that could reshape your perspective and bottom line: