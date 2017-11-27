CSNews Hosts 2017 Hall of Fame Ceremony

DALLAS — A record crowd of more than 130 retailers and suppliers from the convenience store community gathered in 7-Eleven Inc.’s hometown on Nov. 2 to honor the newest members of the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame and the 2017 CSNews Retailer Executive of the Year.

The 31st annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony recognized the lifetime achievements of Joseph DePinto, president and CEO of 7-Eleven, and Blake Benefiel, director of trade and state relations for Altria Group Distribution Co. In addition, the convenience store industry recognized former RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. CEO Allison Moran as the Retailer Executive of the Year.

While the Hall of Fame recognizes individuals for lifetime achievement, the Retailer Executive of the Year award honors an industry leader for recent leadership, business acumen, dedication to the industry, and commitment to community service.

The dinner event took place at The Westin Park Central and was sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co., BIC USA Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Coca-Cola North America, Jack Link’s, Logic Technologies, McLane Co. Inc., Motiva Enterprises, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Ruiz Food Products and The Hershey Co.

