100M-Plus Holiday Travelers Will Hit the Road as Gas Prices Dip
The decrease at the pump comes as nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations, or an additional 2 million drivers compared to 2021. Travel by car this year is on par with 2018 but shy of 2019 when 108 million Americans drove out of town for the holidays, the highest year on record, according to AAA.
In all, AAA estimates 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That's an increase of 3.6 million people over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers. This year is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.
"This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on Sundays," said AAA's Senior Vice President of Travel Paula Twidale. "With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return."
As for air travel, the association estimates nearly 7.2 million Americans will fly — a 14 percent increase over last year and just below the 7.3 million who traveled by air for the holidays in 2019.