100M-Plus Holiday Travelers Will Hit the Road as Gas Prices Dip

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gas prices are dropping just as millions of motorists prepare to travel for the holidays.

According to AAA, the national average pump price decreased 12 cents since last week to $3.14 — 54 cents less than a month ago and 16 cents less than a year ago.

There are now about 20 states with averages below $3 per gallon.

"The cost of oil, gasoline's main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that's $50 less than the peak last spring," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off."

Data from the Energy Information Administration shows gas demand decreased slightly from 8.36 to 8.26 million barrels per day last week. This coincides with the arrival of the winter driving season when fewer people travel due to shorter days and winter weather.

Total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 4.5 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. The combination of increasing supply and lower gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower, AAA said.

The nation's top 10 largest weekly decreases are Nevada (20 cents), Indiana (19 cents), Michigan (17 cents), Arizona (17 cents), Ohio (16 cents), Washington (16 cents), Delaware (16 cents), Illinois (15 cents), California (15 cents) and Oregon (15 cents).

The nation's top 10 least expensive markets are Texas ($2.62), Oklahoma ($2.64), Arkansas ($2.69), Missouri ($2.71), Mississippi ($2.74), Tennessee ($2.75), Wisconsin ($2.75), Louisiana ($2.76), Georgia ($2.77) and Kansas ($2.78).