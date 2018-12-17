'12 Days of Giving' Returns to QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. is ringing in the holiday season by bringing back its "12 Days of Giving" campaign.

For 12 consecutive days, the Tulsa-based convenience store chain is offering freebies to customers who have downloaded the QT mobile app.

"12 Days of Giving" offers can be found daily by following QuikTrip's social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The 2018 "12 Days of Giving" runs from Dec. 12-23.

In 2015, the "12 Days of Giving" campaign was built around familiarizing customers with QuikTrip's mobile app. In 2016, each day the app featured a short video of an elf to promote the specific product it is giving away, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

At the time of the 2016 campaign, QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said, "When you give free samples out, [customers are] more likely to come in and try something they haven't before. It's just an opportunity to build customer awareness."

QuikTrip operates more than 700 convenience stores across 11 states.